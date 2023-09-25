© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

"Peer Gynt" with the BSO at Symphony Hall

Published September 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
A collage of Georgia Jarman and Dima Slobodeniouk. Georgia (left) stands backstage with an illuminated vanity behind her. She wears a red dress and a diamond earring. She has her blonde hair tied back in a high ponytail and she wears red lipstick. She smiles, looking frame right. Slobodeniouk (right) sits in a black suit against a creme-colored wall. He has a brown beard and gray-brown hair. He stares at the camera with his brown eyes, smiling with excitement.
Claire McAdams: Jarman; Marco Borggreve: Slobodeniouk
Soprano Georgia Jarman; conductor Dima Slobodeniouk

Saturday, March 9, 2024
8:00 PM

In the second BSO concert of the Music of the Midnight Sun Festival, Dima Slobodeniouk leads a performance of Peer Gynt by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen and composer Edvard Grieg, reimagined by playwright and director Bill Barclay. This fantastical epic tale follows Peer from his home village through the Hall of the Mountain King to Northern Africa and back.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor 
Georgia Jarman, soprano
Actors from Concert Theatre Works 
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Edvard GRIEG Peer Gynt

