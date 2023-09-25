"Peer Gynt" with the BSO at Symphony Hall
Saturday, March 9, 2024
8:00 PM
In the second BSO concert of the Music of the Midnight Sun Festival, Dima Slobodeniouk leads a performance of Peer Gynt by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen and composer Edvard Grieg, reimagined by playwright and director Bill Barclay. This fantastical epic tale follows Peer from his home village through the Hall of the Mountain King to Northern Africa and back.
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Georgia Jarman, soprano
Actors from Concert Theatre Works
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Edvard GRIEG Peer Gynt