"Peer Gynt" with the BSO at Symphony Hall

Saturday, March 9, 2024

8:00 PM

In the second BSO concert of the Music of the Midnight Sun Festival, Dima Slobodeniouk leads a performance of Peer Gynt by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen and composer Edvard Grieg, reimagined by playwright and director Bill Barclay. This fantastical epic tale follows Peer from his home village through the Hall of the Mountain King to Northern Africa and back.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Georgia Jarman, soprano

Actors from Concert Theatre Works

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Edvard GRIEG Peer Gynt