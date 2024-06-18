The Boston Pops at Tanglewood in Broadway Today!

Saturday, July 6, 2024

8:00 PM

Keith Lockhart leads the Pops and a cast of Broadway superstars in selections from such Tony-winning musicals as Hamilton, In the Heights, The Light in the Piazza, Kimberly Akimbo, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, The Band's Visit, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Boston Pops Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Victoria Clark

Mandy Gonzalez

Joshua Henry

Darius de Haas

Bryce Pinkham

Scarlett Strallen

Jason Danieley, director

Georgia Stitt, music supervisor

Broadway Today!: Broadway’s Modern Masters