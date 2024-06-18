© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Boston Pops at Tanglewood in Broadway Today!

Published July 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Six headshots of six Broadway stars. They smile, they laugh, and they look at the camera.
Paul Morejon: Henry; Ted Ely: Gonzalez; Sophie Elgort: Clark; Susan Shacter: Pinkham; Courtesy of the artist: de Haas; Courtesy of John Such Artists' Management: Strallan
Clockwise from top left: Joshua Henry, Mandy Gonzalez, Victoria Clark, Bryce Pinkham, Darius de Haas, Scarlett Strallen

Saturday, July 6, 2024
8:00 PM

Keith Lockhart leads the Pops and a cast of Broadway superstars in selections from such Tony-winning musicals as Hamilton, In the Heights, The Light in the Piazza, Kimberly Akimbo, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, The Band's Visit, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Boston Pops Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Victoria Clark
Mandy Gonzalez
Joshua Henry
Darius de Haas
Bryce Pinkham
Scarlett Strallen
Jason Danieley, director
Georgia Stitt, music supervisor

Broadway Today!: Broadway’s Modern Masters

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston PopsKeith LockhartBroadway