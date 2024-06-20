© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Bernstein, with Conrad Tao and the BSO at Tanglewood

Published July 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Conrad Tao plays piano under the arched ceilings of the Church of the Incarnation in New York City. He sits in profile, holding one hand above the keys and looking off into the distance expectantly.
Brantley Gutierrez
Conrad Tao

Friday, July 19, 2024
8:00 PM

Dima Slobodeniouk leads the BSO in Bernstein’s Age of Anxiety, a piece inspired by W.H. Auden’s Pulitzer prize-winning poem of the same name, featuring piano soloist Conrad Tao. The concert closes with Brahms’s dramatic, sweeping Symphony No. 3, which explores the happiness—and—loneliness of freedom.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Conrad Tao, piano

Leonard BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety
Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Leonard BernsteinConrad TaoDima SlobodenioukJohannes Brahms