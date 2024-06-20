Bernstein, with Conrad Tao and the BSO at Tanglewood
Friday, July 19, 2024
8:00 PM
Dima Slobodeniouk leads the BSO in Bernstein’s Age of Anxiety, a piece inspired by W.H. Auden’s Pulitzer prize-winning poem of the same name, featuring piano soloist Conrad Tao. The concert closes with Brahms’s dramatic, sweeping Symphony No. 3, which explores the happiness—and—loneliness of freedom.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Conrad Tao, piano
Leonard BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety
Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 3