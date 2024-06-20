Bernstein, with Conrad Tao and the BSO at Tanglewood

Friday, July 19, 2024

8:00 PM

Dima Slobodeniouk leads the BSO in Bernstein’s Age of Anxiety, a piece inspired by W.H. Auden’s Pulitzer prize-winning poem of the same name, featuring piano soloist Conrad Tao. The concert closes with Brahms’s dramatic, sweeping Symphony No. 3, which explores the happiness—and—loneliness of freedom.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Conrad Tao, piano

Leonard BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety

Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 3