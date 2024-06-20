© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Strauss’s Cosmic Power and Beethoven’s Vigorous Introspection, with Nelsons and Ax and Tanglewood

Published July 21, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
Emanuel Ax stands in an old brick building. Sunlight streams in through the windows, illuminating Ax's white hair and blue eyes. He wears a suit and frameless glasses, and he smiles at the camera.
Nigel Parry
Emanuel Ax

Sunday, July 21, 2024
7:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra to the stars in Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra and on a journey back home to New England through Ives’s Three Places in New England. Emanuel Ax returns to Tanglewood for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a musically complex work that takes the listener through light and shadow, hope and despair.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano

Charles IVES Three Places in New England
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3
Richard STRAUSS Also sprach Zarathustra

Andris Nelsons Emanuel Ax Charles Ives Ludwig van Beethoven Richard Strauss