Strauss’s Cosmic Power and Beethoven’s Vigorous Introspection, with Nelsons and Ax and Tanglewood

Sunday, July 21, 2024

7:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra to the stars in Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra and on a journey back home to New England through Ives’s Three Places in New England. Emanuel Ax returns to Tanglewood for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a musically complex work that takes the listener through light and shadow, hope and despair.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Charles IVES Three Places in New England

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3

Richard STRAUSS Also sprach Zarathustra