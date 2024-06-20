Wagner’s “Twilight of the Gods,” Live from Tanglewood!

Saturday, July 20, 2024

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the BSO and an all-star cast, featuring soprano Christine Goerke and tenor Michael Weinius, in the epic conclusion of Wagner’s The Ring of the Nibelung, Act III of Götterdämmerung, or Twilight of the Gods

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Christine Goerke, soprano (Brünnhilde)

Amanda Majeski, soprano (Gutrune)

Michael Weinius, tenor (Siegfried)

James Rutherford, baritone (Gunther)

Morris Robinson, bass (Hagen)

Diana Newman, Renée Tatum, Catherine Martin (Rhine maidens)

Neal Ferreira and Alex Richardson, tenors; David Kravitz and Markel Reed, baritones; Erik Tofte and Jared Werlein, bass-baritones; Leo Radosavljevic, bass (Vassals)

WAGNER Götterdamerung, Act III

Sung in German with English Supertitles