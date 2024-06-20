© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Wagner’s “Twilight of the Gods,” Live from Tanglewood!

Published July 20, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Both artists look intently at the camera, wearing concert black. Weinius stands in a doorway framed by sunlight. Goerke is surrounded by dark stone, and she smiles at the camera wickedly.
Mats Bäcker: Weinius; Arielle Doneson: Goerke
Michael Weinius and Christine Goerke

Saturday, July 20, 2024
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the BSO and an all-star cast, featuring soprano Christine Goerke and tenor Michael Weinius, in the epic conclusion of Wagner’s The Ring of the Nibelung, Act III of Götterdämmerung, or Twilight of the Gods

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Christine Goerke, soprano (Brünnhilde)
Amanda Majeski, soprano (Gutrune)
Michael Weinius, tenor (Siegfried)
James Rutherford, baritone (Gunther)
Morris Robinson, bass (Hagen)
Diana Newman, Renée Tatum, Catherine Martin (Rhine maidens)
Neal Ferreira and Alex Richardson, tenors; David Kravitz and Markel Reed, baritones; Erik Tofte and Jared Werlein, bass-baritones; Leo Radosavljevic, bass (Vassals)

WAGNER Götterdamerung, Act III
Sung in German with English Supertitles

