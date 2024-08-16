Fleming and Gilfry in “The Brightness of Light,” with the BSO
Saturday, October 12, 2024
8:00 PM
Kevin Puts tells the impassioned love story of painter Georgia O’Keeffe and her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz, in The Brightness of Light, a BSO commission composed for soprano Renée Fleming. The program opens with two high-spirited Mozart works dating from his early Vienna years, when he was creating a new life as an independent composer.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Renée Fleming, soprano
Rod Gilfry, baritone
MOZART Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio
MOZART Symphony No. 36, Linz
Kevin PUTS The Brightness of Light