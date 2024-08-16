Fleming and Gilfry in “The Brightness of Light,” with the BSO

Saturday, October 12, 2024

8:00 PM

Kevin Puts tells the impassioned love story of painter Georgia O’Keeffe and her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz, in The Brightness of Light, a BSO commission composed for soprano Renée Fleming. The program opens with two high-spirited Mozart works dating from his early Vienna years, when he was creating a new life as an independent composer.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Renée Fleming, soprano

Rod Gilfry, baritone

MOZART Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio

MOZART Symphony No. 36, Linz

Kevin PUTS The Brightness of Light