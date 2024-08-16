Lisiecki, Jordan, and Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique”

Saturday, November 16, 2024

8:00 PM

Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki is the soloist in Mozart’s mysterious and stormy Piano Concerto No. 20, infused with operatic drama and expressivity. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky said of his Symphony No. 6, the Pathétique, “I love it as I have never loved any of my musical children.” It was his last completed work, and he led the premiere less than two weeks before his death.

Philippe Jordan, conductor

Jan Lisiecki, piano

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K.466

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, Pathétique