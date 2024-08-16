© 2024
Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood

Lisiecki, Jordan, and Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique”

Published November 16, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
Philippe Jordan looks to the left of frame, wearing a blue button down shirt and a dark jacket.
Peter Mayr
Philippe Jordan

Saturday, November 16, 2024
8:00 PM

Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki is the soloist in Mozart’s mysterious and stormy Piano Concerto No. 20, infused with operatic drama and expressivity. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky said of his Symphony No. 6, the Pathétique, “I love it as I have never loved any of my musical children.” It was his last completed work, and he led the premiere less than two weeks before his death.

Philippe Jordan, conductor
Jan Lisiecki, piano

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K.466
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, Pathétique

The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood Philippe JordanJan LisieckiWolfgang Amadeus MozartPiotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky