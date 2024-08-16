© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood

Pappano, Thibaudet, and the BSO

Published October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Jean Yves Thibaudet wears a black dress shirt and stands in a white spotlight. He has blondish gray hair and blue eyes, and he smiles at the camera softly.
Elisabeth Caren
Jean Yves Thibaudet

Saturday, October 26, 2024
8:00 PM

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet brings dazzling elegance to Franz Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Antonio Pappano conducts two works that ask deep questions of humanity. Richard Strauss’s Also sprach Zarathustra, with its immediately recognizable opening “sunrise,” is a musical response to Friedrich Nietzsche’s metaphysical novel of the same name. Hannah Kendall uses unusual orchestral techniques and music boxes in her recent O flower of fire, inspired by the work of Guyanese-British poet Martin Carter.

Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Hannah KENDALL O flower of fire (American premiere)
LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2
STRAUSS Also sprach Zarathustra

