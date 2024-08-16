Pappano, Thibaudet, and the BSO

Saturday, October 26, 2024

8:00 PM

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet brings dazzling elegance to Franz Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Antonio Pappano conducts two works that ask deep questions of humanity. Richard Strauss’s Also sprach Zarathustra, with its immediately recognizable opening “sunrise,” is a musical response to Friedrich Nietzsche’s metaphysical novel of the same name. Hannah Kendall uses unusual orchestral techniques and music boxes in her recent O flower of fire, inspired by the work of Guyanese-British poet Martin Carter.

Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Hannah KENDALL O flower of fire (American premiere)

LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2

STRAUSS Also sprach Zarathustra