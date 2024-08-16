Rachid Conducts Berlioz, Gandolfi, and Saint-Saëns at Symphony Hall

Saturday, October 12, 2024

8:00 PM

Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid makes his BSO subscription debut in a program featuring the glorious Symphony Hall organ: Olivier Latry, organist at Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral, performs Michael Gandolfi’s Ascending Light, a BSO-commissioned work composed as tribute to Armenian culture on the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide. Camille Saint-Saëns’s Third Symphony features the organ prominently in both its serene slow movement and in its majestic Finale. Hector Berlioz’s Waverley Overture evokes the romance and intrigue of Sir Walter Scott’s historical novels.

Samy Rachid, conductor

Olivier Latry, organ

BERLIOZ Waverley Overture

Michael GANDOLFI Ascending Light, for organ and orchestra

SAINT-SAËNS Symphony No. 3, Organ Symphony