The Boston Symphony and Music of Scandinavia

Saturday, November 30, 2024

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons and 2024 Tanglewood Music Center Conducting Fellows share this concert of Norwegian and Finnish works, beginning with Jean Sibelius’s Finlandia. Then, Sergio Tiempo is the soloist in Edvard Grieg’s fiery Piano Concerto, followed by the same composer’s Baroque dance-inspired Holberg Suite. The program concludes with Sibelius’s single-movement Seventh Symphony, the ultimate expression of his personal musical language.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Ross Jamie Collins and Na’Zir McFadden, Tanglewood Music Center Conducting Fellows

Sergio Tiempo, piano

Jean SIBELIUS Finlandia

Edvard GRIEG Piano Concerto

GRIEG Holberg Suite

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 7