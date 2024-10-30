Beethoven’s Revolutionary Early Symphonies Nos. 1, 2, & 3

Saturday, January 11, 2025

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the first part of their exploration of all of Beethoven’s symphonies. The program begins with a young Beethoven absorbing the influence of Mozart in his Symphony No. 1, proceeds through his shockingly advanced Symphony No. 2, and culminates in the legendary Symphony No. 3, the Eroica.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

ALL-BEETHOVEN program

Symphony No. 1

Symphony No. 2

Symphony No. 3, Eroica