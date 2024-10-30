© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven’s Revolutionary Early Symphonies Nos. 1, 2, & 3

Published January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
A close-up on the ornate, golden proscenium of Symphony Hall. The name "Beethoven" is in the keynote position, surrounded by flourishes of cornucopias and leaves.
Marco Borggreve
The proscenium above the stage of Symphony Hall.

Saturday, January 11, 2025
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the first part of their exploration of all of Beethoven’s symphonies. The program begins with a young Beethoven absorbing the influence of Mozart in his Symphony No. 1, proceeds through his shockingly advanced Symphony No. 2, and culminates in the legendary Symphony No. 3, the Eroica.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

ALL-BEETHOVEN program
Symphony No. 1
Symphony No. 2
Symphony No. 3, Eroica

