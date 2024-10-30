Nelsons, the BSO, and Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”
Saturday, January 25, 2025
8:00 PM
The Boston Symphony’s Beethoven cycle, led by Music Director Andris Nelsons, culminates with the playful Symphony No. 8 and the Symphony No. 9, featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and a stellar cast of soloists in its iconic final movement, the “Ode to Joy.”
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Amanda Majeski, soprano
Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano
Pavel Černoch, tenor
Andrè Schuen, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor
ALL-BEETHOVEN program
Symphony No. 8
Symphony No. 9