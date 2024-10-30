© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons, the BSO, and Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”

Published January 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
A close-up on the ornate, golden proscenium of Symphony Hall. The name "Beethoven" is in the keynote position, surrounded by flourishes of cornucopias and leaves.
Marco Borggreve
The proscenium above the stage of Symphony Hall.

Saturday, January 25, 2025
8:00 PM

The Boston Symphony’s Beethoven cycle, led by Music Director Andris Nelsons, culminates with the playful Symphony No. 8 and the Symphony No. 9, featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and a stellar cast of soloists in its iconic final movement, the “Ode to Joy.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Amanda Majeski, soprano
Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano
Pavel Černoch, tenor
Andrè Schuen, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
 James Burton, conductor

ALL-BEETHOVEN program
Symphony No. 8
Symphony No. 9

