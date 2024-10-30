Nelsons, the BSO, and Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”

Saturday, January 25, 2025

8:00 PM

The Boston Symphony’s Beethoven cycle, led by Music Director Andris Nelsons, culminates with the playful Symphony No. 8 and the Symphony No. 9, featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and a stellar cast of soloists in its iconic final movement, the “Ode to Joy.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Amanda Majeski, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Pavel Černoch, tenor

Andrè Schuen, baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

ALL-BEETHOVEN program

Symphony No. 8

Symphony No. 9