Mitsuko Uchida plays Beethoven with the BSO

Saturday, April 19, 2025

8:00 PM

Mitsuko Uchida has, from an early age, been considered a standout interpreter of Beethoven. The fourth concerto’s opening lets the instrument speak for itself — intimately and delicately —to lead the way for the rest of the ensemble. Shostakovich’s Fifteenth Symphony is his last symphony and is full of quotations, codes, clues, and ambiguity.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 15