The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mitsuko Uchida plays Beethoven with the BSO

Published April 19, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Mitsuko Uchida sits at the piano and leans against it, turning out towards the camera. She has shoulder-length, wavy hair and wears a white turtleneck. She looks at the camera with an amused expression.
Justin Pumfrey
Pianist Mitsuko Uchida

Saturday, April 19, 2025
8:00 PM

Mitsuko Uchida has, from an early age, been considered a standout interpreter of Beethoven. The fourth concerto’s opening lets the instrument speak for itself — intimately and delicately —to lead the way for the rest of the ensemble. Shostakovich’s Fifteenth Symphony is his last symphony and is full of quotations, codes, clues, and ambiguity.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 15

