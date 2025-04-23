© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

“One Night Only,” with Kelli O’Hara and Sutton Foster at Tanglewood

Published July 18, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster are side by side. They wear their long hair curled, they both wear pink lipstick, and they both smile at the camera.
Emilio Madrid: O'Hara; Jenny Anderson: Foster
Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Friday, July 18, 2025
8:00 PM

With Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, Kelli O’Hara and Sutton Foster pay tribute to iconic stars Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett in a program inspired by the 1962 CBS special “Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall,” with music from The Great White Way and beyond, including favorites from Sutton and Kelli’s Tony Award-winning and nominated shows.

Boston Pops Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Sutton Foster
Kelli O'Hara

Broadway Selections

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Sutton FosterKelli O'HaraBoston PopsKeith LockhartTanglewood