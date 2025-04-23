“One Night Only,” with Kelli O’Hara and Sutton Foster at Tanglewood

Friday, July 18, 2025

8:00 PM

With Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, Kelli O’Hara and Sutton Foster pay tribute to iconic stars Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett in a program inspired by the 1962 CBS special “Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall,” with music from The Great White Way and beyond, including favorites from Sutton and Kelli’s Tony Award-winning and nominated shows.

Boston Pops Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara

Broadway Selections