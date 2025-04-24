Wild Obsession: Berlioz, Prokofiev, and Yuja Wang

Sunday, July 20, 2025

7:00 PM

Yuja Wang returns to Tanglewood to perform Sergei Prokofiev’s wild, complex Piano Concerto No. 2, and Andris Nelsons leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra in Hector Berlioz’s musical depiction of all-consuming, obsessive love, Symphonie fantastique.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2

Hector BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.