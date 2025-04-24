© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Wild Obsession: Berlioz, Prokofiev, and Yuja Wang

Published July 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Yuja Wang tosses her dark hair back and smiles in a sparkling black gown. She wears red lipstick and stands before a red backdrop.
Wel Lai
Pianist Yuja Wang

Sunday, July 20, 2025
7:00 PM

Yuja Wang returns to Tanglewood to perform Sergei Prokofiev’s wild, complex Piano Concerto No. 2, and Andris Nelsons leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra in Hector Berlioz’s musical depiction of all-consuming, obsessive love, Symphonie fantastique.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yuja Wang, piano

Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2
Hector BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris NelsonsTanglewood Music Center OrchestraYuja WangHector BerliozSergei ProkofievTanglewood