The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Keith Lockhart’s 30th Anniversary Celebration at Tanglewood!

Published August 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Keith Lockhart, conducting the Boston Pops at Tanglewood, facing the orchestra with a smile
Marco Borggreve
/
Boston Pops
Keith Lockhart

Friday, August 22, 2025
8:00 PM

Celebrate the joy, connection, and unforgettable moments Keith has brought to our orchestra and our community since 1995, with special guests including Lynn Ahrens, Jason Danieley, Ben Folds, Mandy Gonzalez, Bernadette Peters, Guster's Ryan Miller, John Pizzarelli, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Time for Three.

Boston Pops Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor

Keith Lockhart 30th Anniversary Celebration program

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

