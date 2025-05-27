© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Lockhart Leads the Pops in John Williams’ Film Night!

Published August 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
John Williams conducts the BSO at Tanglewood in front of a giant film screen, playing the film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."
Hilary Scott
John Williams' Film Night

Saturday, August 9, 2025
8:00 PM

A cherished Tanglewood tradition, John Williams’ Film Night returns with a fabulous program of film music highlights specially curated by Maestro Williams himself and featuring Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. It’s a special evening of magical music that you won’t want to miss!

Boston Pops Orchestra
John Williams, curator
Keith Lockhart, conductor

Film Night!

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

