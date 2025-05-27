Lockhart Leads the Pops in John Williams’ Film Night!

Saturday, August 9, 2025

8:00 PM

A cherished Tanglewood tradition, John Williams’ Film Night returns with a fabulous program of film music highlights specially curated by Maestro Williams himself and featuring Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. It’s a special evening of magical music that you won’t want to miss!

Boston Pops Orchestra

John Williams, curator

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Film Night!

