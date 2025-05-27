Lockhart Leads the Pops in John Williams’ Film Night!
Saturday, August 9, 2025
8:00 PM
A cherished Tanglewood tradition, John Williams’ Film Night returns with a fabulous program of film music highlights specially curated by Maestro Williams himself and featuring Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. It’s a special evening of magical music that you won’t want to miss!
Boston Pops Orchestra
John Williams, curator
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Film Night!
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.