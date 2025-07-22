Yuja Wang Performs Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 at Tanglewood!

Friday, August 1, 2025

8:00 PM

Enjoy a medley of performances from the first half of the 2025 Tanglewood Music Center season, including a breathtaking performance of Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 by Yuja Wang.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, Leonard Weiss, and Yiran Zhao, conductors

Yuja Wang, piano

Bedřich SMETANA Vltava (The Moldau), from Ma Vlast

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Octet for Winds

Maurice RAVEL Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé

Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2

SMETANA Vysehrad (The High Castle), from Ma Vlast

This broadcast was recorded at Tanglewood at various concerts in July, 2025.