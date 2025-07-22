© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Yuja Wang Performs Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 at Tanglewood!

Published August 1, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Yuja Wang plays piano in a glittering silver dress. Her hands are perched on the keys of the piano, and she tosses her short red hair back.
Hilary Scott
Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Friday, August 1, 2025
8:00 PM

Enjoy a medley of performances from the first half of the 2025 Tanglewood Music Center season, including a breathtaking performance of Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 by Yuja Wang.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, Leonard Weiss, and Yiran Zhao, conductors
Yuja Wang, piano

Bedřich SMETANA Vltava (The Moldau), from Ma Vlast
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Octet for Winds
Maurice RAVEL Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé
Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2
SMETANA Vysehrad (The High Castle), from Ma Vlast

This broadcast was recorded at Tanglewood at various concerts in July, 2025.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Yuja WangTanglewoodTanglewood Music Center OrchestraAndris NelsonsLeonard WeissYiran ZhaoBedrich SmetanaLudwig van BeethovenMaurice RavelSergei Prokofiev