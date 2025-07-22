Yuja Wang Performs Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 at Tanglewood!
Friday, August 1, 2025
8:00 PM
Enjoy a medley of performances from the first half of the 2025 Tanglewood Music Center season, including a breathtaking performance of Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 by Yuja Wang.
Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, Leonard Weiss, and Yiran Zhao, conductors
Yuja Wang, piano
Bedřich SMETANA Vltava (The Moldau), from Ma Vlast
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Octet for Winds
Maurice RAVEL Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé
Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2
SMETANA Vysehrad (The High Castle), from Ma Vlast
This broadcast was recorded at Tanglewood at various concerts in July, 2025.