Debussy and Mahler, with Lorelei and the BSO
Saturday, October 4, 2025
8:00 PM
Andris Nelsons leads soprano Nikola Hillebrand, the Lorelei Ensemble, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Debussy’s Impressionist-inspired Nocturnes, as well as Mahler’s most beloved symphony: his Symphony No. 4.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Nikola Hillebrand, soprano
Lorelei Ensemble
Beth Willer, artistic director
Claude DEBUSSY Nocturnes
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 4
