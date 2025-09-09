© 2025
Classical 99.5
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Debussy and Mahler, with Lorelei and the BSO

Published October 4, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Eleven women stand together in a warmly-lit barn, clad in reds and blues. They look off in different directions fiercely, some smiling.
Ebru Yildiz
Lorelei Ensemble

Saturday, October 4, 2025
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads soprano Nikola Hillebrand, the Lorelei Ensemble, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Debussy’s Impressionist-inspired Nocturnes, as well as Mahler’s most beloved symphony: his Symphony No. 4.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Nikola Hillebrand, soprano
Lorelei Ensemble
Beth Willer, artistic director

Claude DEBUSSY Nocturnes
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 4

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris NelsonsLorelei EnsembleClaude DebussyGustav MahlerNikola Hillebrand