Debussy and Mahler, with Lorelei and the BSO

Saturday, October 4, 2025

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads soprano Nikola Hillebrand, the Lorelei Ensemble, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Debussy’s Impressionist-inspired Nocturnes, as well as Mahler’s most beloved symphony: his Symphony No. 4.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Nikola Hillebrand, soprano

Lorelei Ensemble

Beth Willer, artistic director

Claude DEBUSSY Nocturnes

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 4

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.