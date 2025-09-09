© 2025
Nikola Hillebrand

  • Eleven women stand together in a warmly-lit barn, clad in reds and blues. They look off in different directions fiercely, some smiling.
    Debussy and Mahler, with Lorelei and the BSO
    Andris Nelsons leads the Lorelei Ensemble and the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Debussy’s Impressionist-inspired "Nocturnes," as well as Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 with soprano Nikola Hillebrand.