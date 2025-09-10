Joshua Bell, the BSO, and de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto
Saturday, November 22, 2025
8:00 PM
Fast-rising star and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jonathon Heyward makes his BSO debut leading the rarely heard Violin Concerto by Thomas de Hartmann, with soloist Joshua Bell. The program also spotlights two works of vivid storytelling: Grace-Evangeline Mason’s 2021 work The Imagined Forest and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.
Jonathon Heyward, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
Grace-Evangeline MASON The Imagined Forest
Thomas DE HARTMANN Violin Concerto
Modest MUSSORGSKY (orch. RAVEL) Pictures at an Exhibition
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.