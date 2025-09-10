Joshua Bell, the BSO, and de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto

Saturday, November 22, 2025

8:00 PM

Fast-rising star and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jonathon Heyward makes his BSO debut leading the rarely heard Violin Concerto by Thomas de Hartmann, with soloist Joshua Bell. The program also spotlights two works of vivid storytelling: Grace-Evangeline Mason’s 2021 work The Imagined Forest and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Jonathon Heyward, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Grace-Evangeline MASON The Imagined Forest

Thomas DE HARTMANN Violin Concerto

Modest MUSSORGSKY (orch. RAVEL) Pictures at an Exhibition