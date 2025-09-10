© 2025
Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Joshua Bell, the BSO, and de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto

Published November 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
Violinist Joshua Bell and conductor Jonathon Heyward
Phillip-Knott: Bell; Kaupo Kikkas: Heyward
Violinist Joshua Bell and conductor Jonathon Heyward

Saturday, November 22, 2025
8:00 PM

Fast-rising star and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jonathon Heyward makes his BSO debut leading the rarely heard Violin Concerto by Thomas de Hartmann, with soloist Joshua Bell. The program also spotlights two works of vivid storytelling: Grace-Evangeline Mason’s 2021 work The Imagined Forest and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Jonathon Heyward, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin

Grace-Evangeline MASON The Imagined Forest
Thomas DE HARTMANN Violin Concerto
Modest MUSSORGSKY (orch. RAVEL) Pictures at an Exhibition

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Joshua BellJonathon HeywardGrace-Evangeline MasonThomas de HartmannModest Mussorgsky