The Romance of Schumann, with Yunchan Lim and the BSO
Saturday, March 21, 2026
8:00 PM
In a program that embodies the heightened emotions of the Romantic spirit, 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition winner Yunchan Lim returns to Symphony Hall for Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto, followed by Tchaikovsky’s musical interpretation of a Lord Byron drama, the “Manfred” Symphony.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yunchan Lim, piano
Robert SCHUMANN Piano Concerto
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Manfred
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.