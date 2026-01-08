© 2026
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Romance of Schumann, with Yunchan Lim and the BSO

Published March 21, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Yunchan Lim seated at a grand piano, with his head down.
James Hole
Yunchan Lim

Saturday, March 21, 2026
8:00 PM

In a program that embodies the heightened emotions of the Romantic spirit, 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition winner Yunchan Lim returns to Symphony Hall for Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto, followed by Tchaikovsky’s musical interpretation of a Lord Byron drama, the “Manfred” Symphony.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yunchan Lim, piano

Robert SCHUMANN Piano Concerto
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Manfred

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

