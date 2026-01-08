The Romance of Schumann, with Yunchan Lim and the BSO

Saturday, March 21, 2026

8:00 PM

In a program that embodies the heightened emotions of the Romantic spirit, 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition winner Yunchan Lim returns to Symphony Hall for Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto, followed by Tchaikovsky’s musical interpretation of a Lord Byron drama, the “Manfred” Symphony.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yunchan Lim, piano

Robert SCHUMANN Piano Concerto

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Manfred