Samuel Barber’s “Vanessa,” with the BSO

Saturday, January 10, 2026

8:00 PM

To begin the Boston Symphony’s E Pluribus Unum, or From Many, One, a broad, multi-concert exploration of American music, Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Samuel Barber’s hauntingly beautiful opera “Vanessa,” in collaboration with the Boston Lyric Opera. This is the BSO’s first full performance of the Pulitzer Prize-winning work, which The New York Times lauded as “the best American opera ever presented” when it premiered to 17 curtain calls at the Metropolitan Opera in 1958.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jennifer Holloway, soprano (Vanessa)

Samantha Hankey, mezzo-soprano (Erika)

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (The Old Baroness)

Pavel Černoch, tenor (Anatol)

Thomas Hampson, baritone (The Old Doctor)

Wei Wu, bass (Major Domo/Footman)

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Betsy Burleigh, guest choral conductor

Boston Lyric Opera Chorus

Brett Hodgdon, conductor

Samuel BARBER Vanessa