© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our winter fund drive! Click here to support Classical Radio Boston.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Seong-Jin Cho, the BSO, and Tchaikovsky

Published January 17, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Pianist Seong-Jin Cho
Ben Wolf
Pianist Seong-Jin Cho

Friday, January 17, 2026
8:00 PM

Pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to Symphony Hall as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. The program also includes Bernstein’s life-affirming Chichester Psalms, with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a BSO co-commission by Allison Loggins-Hull: Rhapsody on a Theme by Joni for flute and orchestra, with Principal Flute Lorna McGhee making her BSO solo debut.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
Lorna McGhee, flute
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Jean-Sébastien Vallée, guest choral conductor

Allison LOGGINS-HULL Rhapsody on a Theme by Joni, for flute and orchestra (BSO co-commission)
Leonard BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms
Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra E Pluribus Unum: From Many, OneSeong-Jin ChoPiotr Ilyich TchaikovskyLeonard BernsteinAllison Loggins-HullLorna McGheeTanglewood Festival ChorusBoston Symphony OrchestraAndris NelsonsJoni Mitchell