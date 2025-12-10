Seong-Jin Cho, the BSO, and Tchaikovsky

Friday, January 17, 2026

8:00 PM

Pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to Symphony Hall as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. The program also includes Bernstein’s life-affirming Chichester Psalms, with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a BSO co-commission by Allison Loggins-Hull: Rhapsody on a Theme by Joni for flute and orchestra, with Principal Flute Lorna McGhee making her BSO solo debut.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Lorna McGhee, flute

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Jean-Sébastien Vallée, guest choral conductor

Allison LOGGINS-HULL Rhapsody on a Theme by Joni, for flute and orchestra (BSO co-commission)

Leonard BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms

Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1