Seong-Jin Cho, the BSO, and Tchaikovsky
Friday, January 17, 2026
8:00 PM
Pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to Symphony Hall as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. The program also includes Bernstein’s life-affirming Chichester Psalms, with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a BSO co-commission by Allison Loggins-Hull: Rhapsody on a Theme by Joni for flute and orchestra, with Principal Flute Lorna McGhee making her BSO solo debut.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
Lorna McGhee, flute
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Jean-Sébastien Vallée, guest choral conductor
Allison LOGGINS-HULL Rhapsody on a Theme by Joni, for flute and orchestra (BSO co-commission)
Leonard BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms
Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1
