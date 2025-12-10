The BSO Celebrates John Williams, with Emanuel Ax and Gil Shaham

Saturday, January 24, 2026

8:00 PM

To celebrate one of America’s greatest and most expansive composers, Andris Nelsons leads an all-John Williams program! Pianist Emanuel Ax performs the Boston premiere of Williams’s Piano Concerto, and violinist Gil Shaham is the soloist in TreeSong and the Theme from “Schindler’s List," part of a program that also includes music from “Catch Me if You Can” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Gil Shaham, violin

All-John WILLIAMS program

"The Float" from “Catch Me if You Can”

Piano Concerto

TreeSong, for violin and orchestra

Theme from “Schindler’s List”

Suite from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”