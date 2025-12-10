© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The BSO Celebrates John Williams, with Emanuel Ax and Gil Shaham

Published January 24, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Pianist Emanuel Ax and violinist Gil Shaham
Nigel Parry: Ax; Chris Lee: Shaham
Pianist Emanuel Ax and violinist Gil Shaham

Saturday, January 24, 2026
8:00 PM

To celebrate one of America’s greatest and most expansive composers, Andris Nelsons leads an all-John Williams program! Pianist Emanuel Ax performs the Boston premiere of Williams’s Piano Concerto, and violinist Gil Shaham is the soloist in TreeSong and the Theme from “Schindler’s List," part of a program that also includes music from “Catch Me if You Can” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano
Gil Shaham, violin 

All-John WILLIAMS program
"The Float" from “Catch Me if You Can”
Piano Concerto
TreeSong, for violin and orchestra
Theme from “Schindler’s List”
Suite from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Emanuel AxGil ShahamBoston Symphony OrchestraAndris NelsonsJohn WilliamsE Pluribus Unum: From Many, One