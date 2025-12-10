© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Anna Handler Leads the BSO in Mozart and Tchaikovsky

Published February 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Anna Handler
Peter Rigaud
Anna Handler

Saturday, February 7, 2026
8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Handler leads the orchestra in Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante, with Concertmaster Nathan Cole and Principal Viola Steven Ansell as soloists. Gabriella Smith’s Bioluminescence Chaconne, which uses the natural world as a metaphor for the musical process, is also on the program, along with Tchaikovsky's Suite from Swan Lake.

Anna Handler, conductor
Nathan Cole, violin
Steven Ansell, viola

Gabriella SMITH Bioluminescence Chaconne 
W.A. MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Suite from Swan Lake

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

Anna Handler, Nathan Cole, Steven Ansell, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriella Smith, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky