Anna Handler Leads the BSO in Mozart and Tchaikovsky

Saturday, February 7, 2026

8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Handler leads the orchestra in Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante, with Concertmaster Nathan Cole and Principal Viola Steven Ansell as soloists. Gabriella Smith’s Bioluminescence Chaconne, which uses the natural world as a metaphor for the musical process, is also on the program, along with Tchaikovsky's Suite from Swan Lake.

Anna Handler, conductor

Nathan Cole, violin

Steven Ansell, viola

Gabriella SMITH Bioluminescence Chaconne

W.A. MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Suite from Swan Lake