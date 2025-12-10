Esa-Pekka Salonen, the BSO and Bruckner’s “Romantic”

Saturday, February 14, 2026

8:00 PM

Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen returns to lead the BSO for the first time since 2012 with the highly anticipated American premiere of his own Horn Concerto, a BSO co-commission composed for Stefan Dohr, principal horn of the Berlin Philharmonic. The concerto draws on material from Anton Bruckner’s soaring, brass-friendly Symphony No. 4, Romantic.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Stefan Dohr, horn

Luigi BOCCHERINI & Luciano BERIO Ritirata notturna di Madrid

Esa-Pekka SALONEN Horn Concerto (American premiere; BSO co-commission)

Anton BRUCKNER Symphony No. 4, Romantic