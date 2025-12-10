© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Esa-Pekka Salonen, the BSO and Bruckner’s “Romantic”

Published February 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Esa-Pekka Salonen sits on stage before a concert and looks off into the distance. Behind him, stage lights lend a glow to the stage.
Benjamin Suomela
Esa-Pekka Salonen

Saturday, February 14, 2026
8:00 PM

Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen returns to lead the BSO for the first time since 2012 with the highly anticipated American premiere of his own Horn Concerto, a BSO co-commission composed for Stefan Dohr, principal horn of the Berlin Philharmonic. The concerto draws on material from Anton Bruckner’s soaring, brass-friendly Symphony No. 4, Romantic.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Stefan Dohr, horn

Luigi BOCCHERINI & Luciano BERIO Ritirata notturna di Madrid
Esa-Pekka SALONEN Horn Concerto (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
Anton BRUCKNER Symphony No. 4, Romantic

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Esa-Pekka SalonenStefan DohrAnton BrucknerLuigi BoccheriniBoston Symphony Orchestra