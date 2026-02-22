© 2026
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Adès Conducts Music of the Natural World, with Hadelich

Published February 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Conductor Thomas Adès
1 of 2  — He stands in concert black with his baton raised. He has gray hair and gray stubble.
Conductor Thomas Adès
Askonas Holt
Violinist Augustin Hadelich
2 of 2  — He poses in concert black holding his violin. He looks at the camera with a soft smile.
Violinist Augustin Hadelich
Suxiao Yang

Saturday, February 28, 2026
8:00 PM

Artists throughout history have responded to nature through their art. The Boston Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Pastoral, his joyous response to a day spent in the countryside. Before that, 2025-26 BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich performs Thomas Adès’ kaleidoscopic violin concerto Concentric Paths, and the concert opens with Adès's Aquifer. Like his other works, Aquifer depicts the dynamism of the natural world, referencing the static, flowing, and surging properties of water.

Thomas Adès, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin

Thomas ADÈS Aquifer
ADÈS Violin Concerto, Concentric Paths, Op. 23
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

