Adès Conducts Music of the Natural World, with Hadelich

Saturday, February 28, 2026

8:00 PM

Artists throughout history have responded to nature through their art. The Boston Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Pastoral, his joyous response to a day spent in the countryside. Before that, 2025-26 BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich performs Thomas Adès’ kaleidoscopic violin concerto Concentric Paths, and the concert opens with Adès's Aquifer. Like his other works, Aquifer depicts the dynamism of the natural world, referencing the static, flowing, and surging properties of water.

Thomas Adès, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Thomas ADÈS Aquifer

ADÈS Violin Concerto, Concentric Paths, Op. 23

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral