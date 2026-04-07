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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

American Icons: Adams' "Nixon in China," and Dvořák's "New World"

Published April 11, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Renée Fleming, Andris Nelsons, and Thomas Hampson
Hilary Scott
Renee Fleming, Andris Nelsons, and Thomas Hampson

Saturday, April 11, 2026
8:00 PM

Opera luminaries Thomas Hampson and Renée Fleming perform three scenes from John Adams’ groundbreaking Nixon in China with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Inspired by Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to the People's Republic of China, Nixon in China is considered one of the most consequential operas in American history. After, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in Antonín Dvořák's New World Symphony, which was composed when Dvořák's was living in the U.S. Bursting with sweeping melodies, Dvořák's Ninth Symphony blends Bohemian soul with the spirit of America.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Renée Fleming, soprano
Thomas Hampson, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus 
Lisa Wong, guest choral conductor

John ADAMS Three Scenes from Nixon in China     
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World  

This concert was recorded on March 28, 2026 at Symphony Hall.

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston Symphony OrchestraAndris NelsonsAntonin DvorakJohn AdamsRenee FlemingThomas HampsonTanglewood Festival ChorusLisa Wong