American Icons: Adams' "Nixon in China," and Dvořák's "New World"
Saturday, April 11, 2026
8:00 PM
Opera luminaries Thomas Hampson and Renée Fleming perform three scenes from John Adams’ groundbreaking Nixon in China with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Inspired by Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to the People's Republic of China, Nixon in China is considered one of the most consequential operas in American history. After, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in Antonín Dvořák's New World Symphony, which was composed when Dvořák's was living in the U.S. Bursting with sweeping melodies, Dvořák's Ninth Symphony blends Bohemian soul with the spirit of America.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Renée Fleming, soprano
Thomas Hampson, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Lisa Wong, guest choral conductor
John ADAMS Three Scenes from Nixon in China
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World
This concert was recorded on March 28, 2026 at Symphony Hall.
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.