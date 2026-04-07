American Icons: Adams' "Nixon in China," and Dvořák's "New World"

Saturday, April 11, 2026

8:00 PM

Opera luminaries Thomas Hampson and Renée Fleming perform three scenes from John Adams’ groundbreaking Nixon in China with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Inspired by Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to the People's Republic of China, Nixon in China is considered one of the most consequential operas in American history. After, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in Antonín Dvořák's New World Symphony, which was composed when Dvořák's was living in the U.S. Bursting with sweeping melodies, Dvořák's Ninth Symphony blends Bohemian soul with the spirit of America.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Renée Fleming, soprano

Thomas Hampson, baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Lisa Wong, guest choral conductor

John ADAMS Three Scenes from Nixon in China

Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World

This concert was recorded on March 28, 2026 at Symphony Hall.