Jordan Conducts Haydn’s “The Creation”
Saturday, November 7, 2026
8:00 PM
Swiss Conductor Philippe Jordan leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Haydn’s oratorio The Creation, with soprano Louise Alder, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and bass-baritone David Steffens. The Creation is a masterwork of extraordinary musical imagination based on the creation story from the Book of Genesis. In Vienna, Haydn's oratorio has been performed every year since its premiere.
Further embarking on the Faith in Our Time journey launched last season that ponders faith, spirituality, and religion, the BSO surveys music that seeks to answer one of humanity’s oldest and most enduring questions: How did we come to be?
Philippe Jordan, conductor
Louise Alder, soprano
Bogdan Volkov, tenor
David Steffens, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Joseph HAYDN The Creation
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.