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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Jordan Conducts Haydn’s “The Creation”

Published November 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Philippe Jordan
Peter Mayr
Philippe Jordan

Saturday, November 7, 2026
8:00 PM

Swiss Conductor Philippe Jordan leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Haydn’s oratorio The Creation, with soprano Louise Alder, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and bass-baritone David Steffens. The Creation is a masterwork of extraordinary musical imagination based on the creation story from the Book of Genesis. In Vienna, Haydn's oratorio has been performed every year since its premiere.

Further embarking on the Faith in Our Time journey launched last season that ponders faith, spirituality, and religion, the BSO surveys music that seeks to answer one of humanity’s oldest and most enduring questions: How did we come to be?

Philippe Jordan, conductor 
Louise Alder, soprano
Bogdan Volkov, tenor
David Steffens, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus 

Joseph HAYDN The Creation

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.

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The Boston Symphony Orchestra Philippe JordanTanglewood Festival ChorusCreation