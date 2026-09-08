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Creation

  • From left to right: Cécile McLorin Salvant, Davóne Tines, Cyro Baptista
    The Boston Symphony’s World Premiere of Golijov’s "Creation"
    In the second of a two-part two exploration of the theme of creation, Eric Jacobsen conducts "Creation," a BSO-commissioned work by Osvaldo Golijov and David Henry Hwang, featuring vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, bass-baritone Davóne Tines, kamancheh soloist Kayhan Kalhor, and percussionist Cyro Baptista.
  • Philippe Jordan
    Jordan Conducts Haydn’s “The Creation”
    In the first of a two-part series exploring themes of creation, Philippe Jordan leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Haydn’s oratorio "The Creation," with soprano Louise Alder, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and bass-baritone David Steffens.