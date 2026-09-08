Nagano Leads the BSO in Mendelssohn and Premieres by Machover and Nante

Saturday, October 24, 2026

8:00 PM

Esteemed conductor Kent Nagano leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides Overture, inspired by one of Mendelssohn's trips to the British Isles. After, Nagano conducts two premieres: the world premiere of Tod Machover’s already and not yet, and the U.S. premiere of Alex Nante’s Ein feste Burg, based on the Bach Chorale “Ein' feste Burg ist unser Gott,” BWV 302. That same Bach Chorale is woven into the musical fabric of Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 5, titled "Reformation."

Kent Nagano, conductor

Felix MENDELSSOHN The Hebrides Overture (“Fingal's Cave”)

Tod MACHOVER already and not yet (World premiere; BSO commission)

Alex NANTE Ein feste Burg (U.S. premiere)

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 5, Reformation