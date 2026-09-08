Nelsons, theBoston Symphony Orchestra, and Mahler’s Seventh

Saturday, September 26, 2026

8:00 PM

The Russian-born Sofia Gubaidulina was composing her Prologue, a BSO co-commission with the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, when she passed away in 2025. Eminent Russian composer Elena Firsova has completed it for performance. Also on the program is Mahler’s Seventh Symphony, the only Mahler symphony Andris Nelsons has yet to conduct with the BSO.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Sofia GUBAIDULINA/Elena FIRSOVA Prologue for orchestra (Posthumous world premiere; BSO co-commission)

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 7