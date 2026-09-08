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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons, theBoston Symphony Orchestra, and Mahler’s Seventh

Published September 26, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Andris Nelsons
Robert Torres
Andris Nelsons

Saturday, September 26, 2026
8:00 PM

The Russian-born Sofia Gubaidulina was composing her Prologue, a BSO co-commission with the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, when she passed away in 2025. Eminent Russian composer Elena Firsova has completed it for performance. Also on the program is Mahler’s Seventh Symphony, the only Mahler symphony Andris Nelsons has yet to conduct with the BSO.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 

Sofia GUBAIDULINA/Elena FIRSOVA Prologue for orchestra (Posthumous world premiere; BSO co-commission)
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 7

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris NelsonsSofia GubaidulinaGustav Mahler