Opening Night with the BSO, Andris Nelsons, and Yo-Yo Ma

Saturday, October 31, 2026

8:00 PM

Yo-Yo Ma joins Andris Nelsons and the BSO in Edward Elgar’s monumental Cello Concerto, a powerful work thought to be Elgar’s response to England’s loss of innocence following the devastation of World War I. Equally moving is Brahms’s final symphony, by turns contemplative and stormy. The prominent Latvian composer Arturs Maskats was a mentor for Andris Nelsons early in the his career. With his brief Tango, Maskats aimed to do for the tango what Ravel did for the waltz—create a personal, orchestral portrait of the sultry dance.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Julien Labro, bandoneon

Arturs MASKATS Tango

Edward ELGAR Cello Concerto

Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 4

This concert was recorded on September 17th, 2026 at Symphony Hall.