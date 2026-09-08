The Boston Symphony’s World Premiere of Golijov’s "Creation"

Saturday, November 14, 2026

8:00 PM

Argentine-born American composer Osvaldo Golijov responds to Joseph Haydn’s oratorio, The Creation, with Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang in a musically eclectic and dynamic work revealing surprising commonalities among the origin stories across cultures. This momentous new work draws on jazz, Arabic, and Brazilian music as it explores Darwinian theory, randomness in the cosmos, and theories of the universe.

Further embarking on the Faith in Our Time journey launched last season that ponders faith, spirituality, and religion, the BSO surveys music that seeks to answer one of humanity’s oldest and most enduring questions: How did we come to be?

Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Cécile McLorin Salvant, vocalist

Davóne Tines, bass-baritone

Cyro Baptista, percussion

Kayhan Kalhor, kamancheh

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

BSO x NEC Honors Children's Choir

Creation (World premiere; BSO commission)

Music by Osvaldo GOLIJOV

Book by David Henry HWANG

Lyrics by Leah Hager COHEN