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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Boston Symphony’s World Premiere of Golijov’s "Creation"

Published November 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
From left to right: Cécile McLorin Salvant, Davóne Tines, Cyro Baptista
Ebru Yildiz: McLorin Salvant; Noah Elliott Morrison: Tines; Rene Huemer: Baptista
From left to right: Cécile McLorin Salvant, Davóne Tines, Cyro Baptista

Saturday, November 14, 2026
8:00 PM

Argentine-born American composer Osvaldo Golijov responds to Joseph Haydn’s oratorio, The Creation, with Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang in a musically eclectic and dynamic work revealing surprising commonalities among the origin stories across cultures. This momentous new work draws on jazz, Arabic, and Brazilian music as it explores Darwinian theory, randomness in the cosmos, and theories of the universe.

Further embarking on the Faith in Our Time journey launched last season that ponders faith, spirituality, and religion, the BSO surveys music that seeks to answer one of humanity’s oldest and most enduring questions: How did we come to be?

Eric Jacobsen, conductor 
Cécile McLorin Salvant, vocalist
Davóne Tines, bass-baritone
Cyro Baptista, percussion
Kayhan Kalhor, kamancheh 
Tanglewood Festival Chorus 
BSO x NEC Honors Children's Choir

Creation (World premiere; BSO commission)
Music by Osvaldo GOLIJOV
Book by David Henry HWANG
Lyrics by Leah Hager COHEN

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra CreationCécile McLorin SalvantDavóne TinesOsvaldo GolijovTanglewood Festival ChorusNEC Preparatory School