Nelsons Conducts Brahms and Berlioz at Tanglewood

Sunday, July 20, 2025

7:00 PM

Boston Symphony Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra in two masterpieces that highlight the virtuosity and expressive range of the young professionals of the TMC, starting with the Symphony No. 2 by Brahms, recorded on July 7, followed by a luminous performance of Ravel's Suite from Mother Goose, recorded on July 14. The program concludes with Hector Berlioz’s musical depiction of all-consuming, obsessive love, Symphonie fantastique.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Leonard Weiss, conductor (Ravel)

Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

Maurice RAVEL Suite from Mother Goose

Hector BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

Yuja Wang's performance of Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 is not available for broadcast at the soloist's request.

Hear an interview with Ed Gazouleas, Director of the Tanglewood Music Center.

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.