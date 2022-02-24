Night and Dreams, with the Celebrity Series

Sunday, March 13, 2022

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, pianist Jeremy Denk explores the musical and romantic bonds between Brahms and the Schumanns. Then soprano Ying Fang sings light-hearted chansons by Bizet and achingly beautiful songs by Rachmaninoff, plus Schubert's tempestuous "Night and Dreams," on demand.

Jeremy Denk, piano

Robert SCHUMANN Papillons

Clara SCHUMANN Three Romances, Op. 21

Missy MAZZOLI Bolts of Loving Thunder

Johannes BRAHMS Four Pieces for Piano, Op. 119

Recorded on Sept. 20, 2020, in GBH's Fraser Performance Studio

Ying Fang, soprano

Ken Noda, piano

HANDEL Semele: "Endless Pleasure"

HANDEL Theodora: "Angels ever bright and fair"

MOZART "Un moto di gioia"

MOZART The Marriage of Figaro: "Deh vieni non tardar"

SCHUBERT "Viola"

SCHUBERT "Nacht und Traüme"

BIZET "Chanson d'avril"

BIZET "La coccinelle"

RACHMANINOFF Six Songs, Op. 38

Recorded on February 13, 2020 at Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music of Bard College

Hear this concert using the audio player above.

Hear Ying Fang in conversation with CRB's Alan McLellan, in the player below. (Read the transcript.)

200213 Ying Fang Interview.mp3 Listen • 13:46

Hear Jeremy Denk in an audience Q&A moderated by CRB's Brian McCreath in the player below. (Read the transcript.)