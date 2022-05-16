Greenwood Overcomes, from Tulsa Opera

Sunday, June 5, 2022

7:00 PM

Through the distinctive compositions of 23 of the most gifted Black composers of our time, performed by eight extraordinary singers, Tulsa Opera celebrates resilience and hope in a commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

On the program:

DAMIEN SNEED: Down By the Riverside

Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano

DORIS MAE AKERS: There’s a Sweet, Sweet Spirit in this Place

Leona Mitchell, soprano

TYSHAWN SOREY: after Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, from Songs of Death

Davóne Tines, bass-baritone

PETER ASHBOURNE: Liza

Leah Hawkins, soprano

PETER ASHBOURNE: Nobody’s Business

Leah Hawkins, soprano

H. LESLIE ADAMS: Prayer

Issachah Savage, tenor

H. LESLIE ADAMS: Creole Girl

Noah Stewart, tenor

MARQUES L.A. GARRETT: O del mio amato ben

Leona Mitchell, soprano

ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK: My Heart to Thy Heart

Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano

TANIA LEÓN: Mi amor es

Kevin Thompson, bass

STEWART GOODYEAR: One Perfect Rose (setting of a poem by Dorothy Parker; world premiere)

Leah Hawkins, soprano

STEWART GOODYEAR: Condolence (setting of a poem by Dorothy Parker; world premiere & Tulsa Opera commission)

Noah Stewart, tenor

KATHRYN BOSTIC: State of Grace (world premiere of piano arrangement)

Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano

NKEIRU OKOYE: A Kiss On the Forehead (lyrics by Anita Gonzalez; world premiere)

Issachah Savage, tenor

B.E. BOYKIN: Secret

Leah Hawkins, soprano

JAMES LEE III: Songs for the People (setting of a poem by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper; world premiere & Tulsa Opera commission)

Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano

VALERIE CAPERS: Billie’s Song

Howard Watkins, piano

DAVID BONTEMPS: Il a neigé (setting of a poem by Marie-Ange Jolicoeur; world premiere)

Kevin Thompson, bass

JASMINE BARNES: Sweet, Sweet Spirit

Leona Mitchell, soprano

DAVID BONTEMPS: Secret (setting of a poem by Marie-Ange Jolicoeur; world premiere)

Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano

QUINN MASON: Eclipsed World, from Confessions from a Dream

Noah Stewart, tenor

ROLAND CARTER: Is There Anybody Here?

Issachah Savage, tenor

ANDRE MYERS: Harlem Night Song

Leah Hawkins, soprano

ROSEPHANYE POWELL: I Want to Die While You Love Me

Issachah Savage, tenor

ANTHONY DAVIS: There are Many Trails of Tears, from Fire Across the Tracks: Tulsa 1921 (Thulani David, librettist; world premiere & Tulsa Opera commission)

Davóne Tines, bass-baritone

CARLOS SIMON: Prayer (Gather Up)

Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano

NOLAN WILLIAMS, JR.: He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands

Leona Mitchell, soprano

MELANIE DEMORE: Sending You Light

Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano

J. ROSAMOND JOHNSON: Lift Every Voice and Sing (setting of a poem by James Weldon Johnson)

Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano; company; audience

More about the program:

The 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the most devastating instances of racial violence in U.S. history, resulted in the deaths of hundreds and the loss of thousands of businesses and homes. A century later, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission co-produced, with Tulsa Opera, Greenwood Overcomes, honoring the memory of what was commonly known as “Black Wall St.,” a vibrant, thriving Black community.

Co-curated by Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker and Metropolitan Opera Assistant Conductor and pianist Howard Watkins, the program features mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, soprano Leah Hawkins, soprano Leona Mitchell, tenor Issachah Savage, tenor Noah Stewart, mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann, bass Kevin Thompson, and bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

Hosted by Arun Rath of GBH News, the broadcast of selected portions of the concert (with the full concert available on demand) includes commentary from Howard Watkins and Davóne Tines, as well as reflections of Tobias Picker on the process of bringing together 23 Black composers for the program.