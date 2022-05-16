Greenwood Overcomes, from Tulsa Opera
Sunday, June 5, 2022
7:00 PM
Through the distinctive compositions of 23 of the most gifted Black composers of our time, performed by eight extraordinary singers, Tulsa Opera celebrates resilience and hope in a commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
On the program:
DAMIEN SNEED: Down By the Riverside
Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano
DORIS MAE AKERS: There’s a Sweet, Sweet Spirit in this Place
Leona Mitchell, soprano
TYSHAWN SOREY: after Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, from Songs of Death
Davóne Tines, bass-baritone
PETER ASHBOURNE: Liza
Leah Hawkins, soprano
PETER ASHBOURNE: Nobody’s Business
Leah Hawkins, soprano
H. LESLIE ADAMS: Prayer
Issachah Savage, tenor
H. LESLIE ADAMS: Creole Girl
Noah Stewart, tenor
MARQUES L.A. GARRETT: O del mio amato ben
Leona Mitchell, soprano
ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK: My Heart to Thy Heart
Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano
TANIA LEÓN: Mi amor es
Kevin Thompson, bass
STEWART GOODYEAR: One Perfect Rose (setting of a poem by Dorothy Parker; world premiere)
Leah Hawkins, soprano
STEWART GOODYEAR: Condolence (setting of a poem by Dorothy Parker; world premiere & Tulsa Opera commission)
Noah Stewart, tenor
KATHRYN BOSTIC: State of Grace (world premiere of piano arrangement)
Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano
NKEIRU OKOYE: A Kiss On the Forehead (lyrics by Anita Gonzalez; world premiere)
Issachah Savage, tenor
B.E. BOYKIN: Secret
Leah Hawkins, soprano
JAMES LEE III: Songs for the People (setting of a poem by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper; world premiere & Tulsa Opera commission)
Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano
VALERIE CAPERS: Billie’s Song
Howard Watkins, piano
DAVID BONTEMPS: Il a neigé (setting of a poem by Marie-Ange Jolicoeur; world premiere)
Kevin Thompson, bass
JASMINE BARNES: Sweet, Sweet Spirit
Leona Mitchell, soprano
DAVID BONTEMPS: Secret (setting of a poem by Marie-Ange Jolicoeur; world premiere)
Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano
QUINN MASON: Eclipsed World, from Confessions from a Dream
Noah Stewart, tenor
ROLAND CARTER: Is There Anybody Here?
Issachah Savage, tenor
ANDRE MYERS: Harlem Night Song
Leah Hawkins, soprano
ROSEPHANYE POWELL: I Want to Die While You Love Me
Issachah Savage, tenor
ANTHONY DAVIS: There are Many Trails of Tears, from Fire Across the Tracks: Tulsa 1921 (Thulani David, librettist; world premiere & Tulsa Opera commission)
Davóne Tines, bass-baritone
CARLOS SIMON: Prayer (Gather Up)
Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano
NOLAN WILLIAMS, JR.: He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands
Leona Mitchell, soprano
MELANIE DEMORE: Sending You Light
Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano
J. ROSAMOND JOHNSON: Lift Every Voice and Sing (setting of a poem by James Weldon Johnson)
Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano; company; audience
More about the program:
The 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the most devastating instances of racial violence in U.S. history, resulted in the deaths of hundreds and the loss of thousands of businesses and homes. A century later, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission co-produced, with Tulsa Opera, Greenwood Overcomes, honoring the memory of what was commonly known as “Black Wall St.,” a vibrant, thriving Black community.
Co-curated by Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker and Metropolitan Opera Assistant Conductor and pianist Howard Watkins, the program features mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, soprano Leah Hawkins, soprano Leona Mitchell, tenor Issachah Savage, tenor Noah Stewart, mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann, bass Kevin Thompson, and bass-baritone Davóne Tines.
Hosted by Arun Rath of GBH News, the broadcast of selected portions of the concert (with the full concert available on demand) includes commentary from Howard Watkins and Davóne Tines, as well as reflections of Tobias Picker on the process of bringing together 23 Black composers for the program.