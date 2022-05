Sunday, June 19, 2022

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, pianist Lara Downes and actor/singer Brian Stokes Mitchell join for an evening of music dedicated to the musical legacy of Duke Ellington, plus the world premiere of a concerto built on music by Billy Strayhorn, all conducted by Keith Lockhart.

The Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Lara Downes, piano

Brian Stokes Mitchell, baritone