"I Dream a World," from the New World Symphony

Sunday, September 18

7:00 PM

Part One — "Noir Reverberations: Music and Poetry of the Harlem Renaissance and Beyond"

Poems, chamber music, and songs illuminate the artistic vitality of the Harlem Renaissance, with New Yorker poetry editor Kevin Young, the New World Symphony Fellows, and The Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University.

Part Two — "Victory Stride: The Orchestral Legacy of the Harlem Renaissance"

New World Symphony

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Chad Goodman, conductor

William DAWSON - Negro Folk Symphony: III. O Le’ Me Shine, Shine Like a Morning Star!

William GRANT STILL - Symphony No. 4, “Autochthonous”

William GRANT STILL - Patterns for Orchestra

Florence PRICE - Symphony No. 1 in E minor: III. Juba Dance

James PRICE JOHNSON - Victory Stride

Edward Kennedy "Duke" ELLINGTON - Harlem

“I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance and Beyond” is a two part festival and celebration of music and poetry from, and inspired by, the explosion of artistic expression emanating outwards from 1920’s New York. With a program curated by Dr. Tammy Kernodle of Miami University of Ohio and New World Symphony Artistic Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas, “I Dream A World,” features a kaleidoscopic view of African-American sound.

Guest Kevin Young, The New Yorker poetry editor and Director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, pairs poetry by figures such as Langston Hughes and Pauli Murray with choral arrangements and small combo performances by The Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University and New World Symphony Fellows.

Pianists Michelle Cann, Wesley Ducote, Thomas Steigerwald and Zhu Wang present Black American keyboard music, including a four-handed arrangement of a little-performed concerto by composer and educator Helen Eugenia Hagan.

And conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the fellows in “Victory Stride: The Orchestral Legacy of the Harlem Renaissance”, featuring colorful orchestral expressions by composers including Duke Ellington, Florence Price, and William Grant Still.

