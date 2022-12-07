"The Glories of Bach," with H+H and Jonathan Cohen

Sunday, January 15

7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, H+H's next Artistic Director, Jonathan Cohen, conducts cantatas and orchestral music by Bach at Symphony Hall.

Jonathan Cohen, conductor

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

Lauren Snouffer, soprano

Andrew Haji, tenor

Michael Sumuel, bass

J.S. BACH - Cantata, BWV 61, Nun komm der Heiden Heiland

BACH - Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1066

BUXTEHUDE - Cantata, BuxWV 15, Der Herr ist mit mir

BACH - Cantata, BWV 140, Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme

BACH - Cantata, BWV 191, Gloria in excelsis Deo

Recorded at Symphony Hall on Oct. 9, 2022

Read the program notes and artist profiles from this concert

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society and see upcoming concerts