In Concert

"The Glories of Bach," with H+H and Jonathan Cohen

Published December 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
Jonathan Cohen leads the Handel and Haydn Society at Symphony Hall, October 2022

Sunday, January 15
7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, H+H's next Artistic Director, Jonathan Cohen, conducts cantatas and orchestral music by Bach at Symphony Hall.

Jonathan Cohen, conductor
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
Lauren Snouffer, soprano
Andrew Haji, tenor
Michael Sumuel, bass

J.S. BACH - Cantata, BWV 61, Nun komm der Heiden Heiland
BACH - Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1066
BUXTEHUDE - Cantata, BuxWV 15, Der Herr ist mit mir
BACH - Cantata, BWV 140, Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme
BACH - Cantata, BWV 191, Gloria in excelsis Deo

Recorded at Symphony Hall on Oct. 9, 2022

Tags
In Concert Johann Sebastian BachDieterich BuxtehudeHandel and Haydn SocietyJonathan CohenLauren SnoufferAndrew HajiMichael Sumuel