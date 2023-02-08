© 2023
In Concert

"Boundaries," with Radius Ensemble

Published February 26, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST
musicians of Radius Ensemble performing on the stage of Pickman Hall at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, May 21, 2022
Sam Brewer
/
Radius Ensemble
Radius Ensemble in concert at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, May 21, 2022

Sunday, February 26, 2023
7pm

On WCRB In Concert with Radius Ensemble, works by Nino Rota, Valerie Coleman, Tōru Takemitsu, and Charles Ives illuminate concepts of borders, as well as the rewards of crossing them.

Radius Ensemble
Jennifer Montbach, Artistic Director

Sarah Brady, flute
Jennifer Montbach, oboe
Eran Egozy, clarinet
Adrian Morejon, bassoon
Noriko Futagami, viola
Miriam Bolkosky, cello
Ina Zdorovetchi, harp
Sarah Bob, piano

Nino ROTA - Quintet
Valerie COLEMAN - Rubispheres #1-3
Tōru TAKEMITSU - Toward the Sea III
Charles IVES - Piano Trio

Read program notes for this concert

Learn more about Radius Ensemble and upcoming concerts

