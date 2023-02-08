"Boundaries," with Radius Ensemble
Sunday, February 26, 2023
7pm
On WCRB In Concert with Radius Ensemble, works by Nino Rota, Valerie Coleman, Tōru Takemitsu, and Charles Ives illuminate concepts of borders, as well as the rewards of crossing them.
Radius Ensemble
Jennifer Montbach, Artistic Director
Sarah Brady, flute
Jennifer Montbach, oboe
Eran Egozy, clarinet
Adrian Morejon, bassoon
Noriko Futagami, viola
Miriam Bolkosky, cello
Ina Zdorovetchi, harp
Sarah Bob, piano
Nino ROTA - Quintet
Valerie COLEMAN - Rubispheres #1-3
Tōru TAKEMITSU - Toward the Sea III
Charles IVES - Piano Trio
