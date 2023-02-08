"Boundaries," with Radius Ensemble

Sunday, February 26, 2023

7pm

On WCRB In Concert with Radius Ensemble, works by Nino Rota, Valerie Coleman, Tōru Takemitsu, and Charles Ives illuminate concepts of borders, as well as the rewards of crossing them.

Radius Ensemble

Jennifer Montbach, Artistic Director

Sarah Brady, flute

Jennifer Montbach, oboe

Eran Egozy, clarinet

Adrian Morejon, bassoon

Noriko Futagami, viola

Miriam Bolkosky, cello

Ina Zdorovetchi, harp

Sarah Bob, piano

Nino ROTA - Quintet

Valerie COLEMAN - Rubispheres #1-3

Tōru TAKEMITSU - Toward the Sea III

Charles IVES - Piano Trio

Read program notes for this concert

Learn more about Radius Ensemble and upcoming concerts