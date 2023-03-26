© 2023
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

Stripling and the Pops in "The Roots of Jazz: Trumpet Titans!"

Published March 26, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT
Trumpeter Byron Stripling, in a grey suit, holding his instrument, and smiling
John Abbott
/
Boston Pops
Trumpeter Byron Stripling

Sunday, May 28, 2023
7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, trumpeter Byron Stripling explores a kaleidoscope of legendary jazz voices, from Louis Armstrong to Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis.

Keith Lockhart leads a program at Symphony Hall that includes timeless music like New Orleans staple "When the Saints Go Marching In," tunes from “Charleston” composer and jazz pioneer James P. Johnson, and the immortal works of jazz icon Duke Ellington!

Byron Stripling, trumpet
Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart, conductor

Recorded on May 18, 2023, at Symphony Hall in Boston

For information about the 2023 Boston Pops season, visit the Symphony Hall box office.

Tags
In Concert Boston PopsKeith LockhartByron StriplingDuke EllingtonLouis ArmstrongMiles Davis