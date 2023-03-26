Stripling and the Pops in "The Roots of Jazz: Trumpet Titans!"

Sunday, May 28, 2023

7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, trumpeter Byron Stripling explores a kaleidoscope of legendary jazz voices, from Louis Armstrong to Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis.

Keith Lockhart leads a program at Symphony Hall that includes timeless music like New Orleans staple "When the Saints Go Marching In," tunes from “Charleston” composer and jazz pioneer James P. Johnson, and the immortal works of jazz icon Duke Ellington!

Byron Stripling, trumpet

Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart, conductor

Recorded on May 18, 2023, at Symphony Hall in Boston

For information about the 2023 Boston Pops season, visit the Symphony Hall box office.