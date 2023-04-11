Stories and Tales with Phoenix Orchestra

Sunday, April 23, 2023

7pm

On WCRB In Concert with Phoenix, Joshua Weilerstein conducts the chamber orchestra in a program that imagines far-off places and fantasy lands, from a fall through the looking glass in Caroline Shaw's "Entr'acte" to a night of revelry in Luigi Boccherini's Madrid and beyond.

Phoenix

Joshua Weilerstein, conductor

Luigi BOCCHERINI Night Music of the Streets of Madrid

Maurice RAVEL Suite from Mother Goose

Caroline SHAW Entr'acte

Aaron COPLAND Appalachian Spring

Recorded on December 12, 2022 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

For more information about Phoenix and to buy tickets to future concerts, visit the Phoenix website.

