In Concert

Stories and Tales with Phoenix Orchestra

Published April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Phoenix Orchestra, dressed in red and black, mid-performance on the stage at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.jpg
1 of 6  — Phoenix_JordanHall_221202.jpg
Phoenix Orchestra, conducted by Joshua Weilerstein, at Jordan Hall.
Sam Brewer
Joshua Weilerstein speaks from the stage at Jordan Hall.
2 of 6  — JoshWeilerstein_StoriesAndTales.jpg
Music Director Joshua Weilerstein speaks before Phoenix concert.
Sam Brewer
Phoenix Orchestra onstage at Jordan Hall.
3 of 6  — PhoenixOrchestra.jpg
Phoenix Orchestra onstage at Jordan Hall.
Sam Brewer
A detail of a window in Jordan Hall, through which you can see Phoenix onstage.
4 of 6  — _8104436.jpg
Phoenix in Jordan Hall
Sam Brewer
5 of 6  — _MKH2310.jpg
Music Director Joshua Weilerstein introduces Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring with a story from a teacher. The teacher knew Copland in his old age and he was barely talking, but he would sit at thee piano and play the iconic notes from this piece and look around the room at people to let them know he was still there.
Sam Brewer
_8104365.jpg
6 of 6  — _8104365.jpg
Music Director Joshua Weilerstein leads Phoenix
Sam Brewer

Sunday, April 23, 2023
7pm

On WCRB In Concert with Phoenix, Joshua Weilerstein conducts the chamber orchestra in a program that imagines far-off places and fantasy lands, from a fall through the looking glass in Caroline Shaw's "Entr'acte" to a night of revelry in Luigi Boccherini's Madrid and beyond.

Phoenix
Joshua Weilerstein, conductor

Luigi BOCCHERINI Night Music of the Streets of Madrid
Maurice RAVEL Suite from Mother Goose
Caroline SHAW Entr'acte
Aaron COPLAND Appalachian Spring

Recorded on December 12, 2022 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

For more information about Phoenix and to buy tickets to future concerts, visit the Phoenix website.

