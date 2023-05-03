Silver-Sweet Sound, with Chameleon Arts Ensemble

Sunday, May 14, 2023

7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert with Chameleon Arts Ensemble, music inspired by William Shakespeare takes center stage in colorful works by Korngold, Vaughan Williams, Thomas Adès, and David Matthews, alongside Elgar's Piano Quintet in A minor, his portrait of the majestic beauty of the English countryside.

Chameleon Arts Ensemble

Erich KORNGOLD Suite from Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11

Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Six Studies in English Folk Song

David MATTHEWS Terrible Beauty, Op. 104

Thomas ADÈS "Court Studies" from The Tempest

Edward ELGAR Piano Quintet in A minor, Op. 84

Recorded at First Church in Boston on March 4, 2023.

