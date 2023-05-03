© 2023
In Concert

Silver-Sweet Sound, with Chameleon Arts Ensemble

Published May 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Photos of musicians from Chameleon Arts Ensemble in performance. Clockwise from top left: Sarah Rommel, cello; Gary Gorczyca, clarinet; Deborah Boldin, flute; Mary Mackenzie, soprano; Scott Woolweaver, viola; Nancy Dimock, oboe; Mika Sasaki, piano.
Matthew Wan
/
Clockwise from top left: Sarah Rommel, cello; Gary Gorczyca, clarinet; Deborah Boldin, flute; Mary Mackenzie, soprano; Scott Woolweaver, viola; Nancy Dimock, oboe; Mika Sasaki, piano.

Sunday, May 14, 2023
7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert with Chameleon Arts Ensemble, music inspired by William Shakespeare takes center stage in colorful works by Korngold, Vaughan Williams, Thomas Adès, and David Matthews, alongside Elgar's Piano Quintet in A minor, his portrait of the majestic beauty of the English countryside.

Chameleon Arts Ensemble

Erich KORNGOLD Suite from Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11
Ralph VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Six Studies in English Folk Song
David MATTHEWS Terrible Beauty, Op. 104
Thomas ADÈS "Court Studies" from The Tempest
Edward ELGAR Piano Quintet in A minor, Op. 84

Recorded at First Church in Boston on March 4, 2023.

See upcoming Chameleon Arts Ensemble concerts.

Read the program notes for this concert.

