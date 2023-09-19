Bach's "Easter Oratorio" with Rinaldo Alessandrini, from the Handel and Haydn Society

On WCRB in Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Rinaldo Alessandrini conducts Johann Sebastian Bach’s glorious Easter Oratorio.

Trumpets, drums, and joyful choruses celebrate the resurrection of Christ, while exquisite arias meditate on the lasting impact of this event on the world, and on the human soul. Also on the program, Antonio Maria Bononcini’s richly lyrical Stabat Mater.

Soloists include

Silvia Frigato, soprano

Anna Bonitatibus, mezzo-soprano

Ben Bliss, tenor

Gabriele Lombardi, baritone

Download the digital program book

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society