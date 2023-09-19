© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

Bach's "Easter Oratorio" with Rinaldo Alessandrini, from the Handel and Haydn Society

Published October 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Conductor Rinaldo Alessandrini is seen conducting, gesturing enthusiastically to the H&H Orchestra and Chorus
Sam Brewer
Rinaldo Alessandrini

On WCRB in Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Rinaldo Alessandrini conducts Johann Sebastian Bach’s glorious Easter Oratorio.

Trumpets, drums, and joyful choruses celebrate the resurrection of Christ, while exquisite arias meditate on the lasting impact of this event on the world, and on the human soul. Also on the program, Antonio Maria Bononcini’s richly lyrical Stabat Mater.

Soloists include
Silvia Frigato, soprano
Anna Bonitatibus, mezzo-soprano
Ben Bliss, tenor
Gabriele Lombardi, baritone

Download the digital program book

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society

Tags
In Concert Handel and Haydn SocietyRinaldo AlessandriniJohann Sebastian BachAntonio Maria Bononcini