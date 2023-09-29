2024 Gilmore Artist Alexandre Kantorow, In Concert

Sunday, October 8, 2023

7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert with The Gilmore, pianist Alexandre Kantorow accepts the 2024 Gilmore Artist Award in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with a performance of a turbulent and exuberant sonata by Brahms, beautiful songs by Schubert as arranged for piano by Liszt, and one of Bach's most deeply moving works as arranged by Brahms for piano left hand.

Alexandre Kantorow, piano

BRAHMS Piano Sonata No. 1 in C, Op. 1

SCHUBERT, arr. LISZT Die Stadt, from Schwanengesang

SCHUBERT, arr. LISZT Der Müller und der Bach, from Müllerlieder

BACH, arr. BRAHMS Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 for violin

Learn more about The Gilmore.

Learn more about Alexandre Kantorow's New York recital debut at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 22, 2023.