2024 Gilmore Artist Alexandre Kantorow, In Concert
Sunday, October 8, 2023
7:00pm
On WCRB In Concert with The Gilmore, pianist Alexandre Kantorow accepts the 2024 Gilmore Artist Award in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with a performance of a turbulent and exuberant sonata by Brahms, beautiful songs by Schubert as arranged for piano by Liszt, and one of Bach's most deeply moving works as arranged by Brahms for piano left hand.
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
BRAHMS Piano Sonata No. 1 in C, Op. 1
SCHUBERT, arr. LISZT Die Stadt, from Schwanengesang
SCHUBERT, arr. LISZT Der Müller und der Bach, from Müllerlieder
BACH, arr. BRAHMS Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 for violin
Learn more about Alexandre Kantorow's New York recital debut at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 22, 2023.