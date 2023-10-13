"Queen Christina's Playlist," from ACRONYM and the Boston Early Music Festival

Sunday, October 22, 2023

7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the baroque band ACRONYM performs a collection of pieces associated with the patronage and travels of Queen Christina of Sweden (1626–1689). Featuring some of the most vibrant and fascinating music of 17th-century Europe, this program, part of BEMF's 2023 Celebration of Women, reveals the vastness of Queen Christina’s cultural influence as well as her indelible mark on the sound of European Baroque music.

ACRONYM

Adriane Post, violin

Johanna Novom, violin

Edwin Huizinga, violin

Beth Wenstrom, violin

Manami Mizumoto, violin

Kyle Miller, viola

Loren Ludwig, viola da gamba

Kivie Cahn-Lipman, viola da gamba

Paul Dwyer, violoncello

Doug Balliett, violone

Elliot Figg, harpsichord & organ

Daniel Swenberg, theorbo & Baroque guitar

Samuel Friedrich CAPRICORNUS Sonata a8 in A minor

Francesco CAVALLI Canzona a8 in C major

Andreas KIRCHHOFF Sonata a6 in G minor

Johann Philipp KRIEGER Sonata a4 in F major

Arcangelo CORELLI Trio Sonata in C major, Op. 1, No. 7

Bernardo PASQUINI Partita sopra la Aria della Follia da Spagna

Alessandro STRADELLA Trio Sonata in D minor

ANONYMOUS Suite a4 in G minor from Kassel 61d

Antonio BERTALI Sonata a6 in D minor

Alessandro SCARLATTI Sinfonia from Agar et Ismaele esiliati

Clemens THIEME Sonata a8 in C major

Recorded on June 10, 2023 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall in Boston

Learn more about ACRONYM and see upcoming concerts from the Boston Early Music Festival.

See the program notes for this concert.

