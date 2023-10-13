"Queen Christina's Playlist," from ACRONYM and the Boston Early Music Festival
Sunday, October 22, 2023
7:00pm
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the baroque band ACRONYM performs a collection of pieces associated with the patronage and travels of Queen Christina of Sweden (1626–1689). Featuring some of the most vibrant and fascinating music of 17th-century Europe, this program, part of BEMF's 2023 Celebration of Women, reveals the vastness of Queen Christina’s cultural influence as well as her indelible mark on the sound of European Baroque music.
ACRONYM
Adriane Post, violin
Johanna Novom, violin
Edwin Huizinga, violin
Beth Wenstrom, violin
Manami Mizumoto, violin
Kyle Miller, viola
Loren Ludwig, viola da gamba
Kivie Cahn-Lipman, viola da gamba
Paul Dwyer, violoncello
Doug Balliett, violone
Elliot Figg, harpsichord & organ
Daniel Swenberg, theorbo & Baroque guitar
Samuel Friedrich CAPRICORNUS Sonata a8 in A minor
Francesco CAVALLI Canzona a8 in C major
Andreas KIRCHHOFF Sonata a6 in G minor
Johann Philipp KRIEGER Sonata a4 in F major
Arcangelo CORELLI Trio Sonata in C major, Op. 1, No. 7
Bernardo PASQUINI Partita sopra la Aria della Follia da Spagna
Alessandro STRADELLA Trio Sonata in D minor
ANONYMOUS Suite a4 in G minor from Kassel 61d
Antonio BERTALI Sonata a6 in D minor
Alessandro SCARLATTI Sinfonia from Agar et Ismaele esiliati
Clemens THIEME Sonata a8 in C major
Recorded on June 10, 2023 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall in Boston
