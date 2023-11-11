"Unbridled Joy," with the Chineke! Orchestra in Boston

Sunday, November 26, 2023

7:00pm

Britain’s Chineke! Orchestra comes to WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston! Founded in 2015, the orchestra “champions change and celebrates diversity through high-level professional performance opportunities and career development for Black and ethnically diverse classical performers.” At the center of the concert is Stewart Goodyear’s Callaloo: A Caribbean Suite, which draws on the composer and pianist's roots in Trinidad through crackling Calypso and Afro-Cuban rhythms. Andrew Grams also conducts works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Florence Price in a concert The Boston Globe described as one of “superb musicianship and a sense of unbridled, authentic joy.”

Chineke! Orchestra

Andrew Grams, conductor

Stewart Goodyear, piano

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Othello suite, Op. 79

Stewart GOODYEAR Callaloo: A Caribbean Suite for piano and orchestra

Florence PRICE Symphony No. 1 in E minor

Recorded on March 22, 2023, at NEC's Jordan Hall

