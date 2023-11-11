© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

"Unbridled Joy," with the Chineke! Orchestra in Boston

Published November 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
A collage of Stewart Goodyear performing as the pianist soloist in his composition "Callaloo: A Caribbean suite for piano and orchestra," and Chineke! Orchestra's conductor Andrew Grams
Robert Torres
/
Courtesy of Celebrity Series of Boston
Composer and soloist Stewart Goodyear (left) and Chineke! Orchestra conductor Andrew Grams (right)

Sunday, November 26, 2023
7:00pm

Britain’s Chineke! Orchestra comes to WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston! Founded in 2015, the orchestra “champions change and celebrates diversity through high-level professional performance opportunities and career development for Black and ethnically diverse classical performers.” At the center of the concert is Stewart Goodyear’s Callaloo: A Caribbean Suite, which draws on the composer and pianist's roots in Trinidad through crackling Calypso and Afro-Cuban rhythms. Andrew Grams also conducts works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Florence Price in a concert The Boston Globe described as one of “superb musicianship and a sense of unbridled, authentic joy.”

Chineke! Orchestra
Andrew Grams, conductor
Stewart Goodyear, piano

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Othello suite, Op. 79
Stewart GOODYEAR Callaloo: A Caribbean Suite for piano and orchestra
Florence PRICE Symphony No. 1 in E minor

Recorded on March 22, 2023, at NEC's Jordan Hall

See the program notes for this concert

See upcoming Celebrity Series of Boston concerts

Learn more about the Chineke! Foundation

Tags
In Concert Chineke! OrchestraFlorence PriceSamuel Coleridge-TaylorStewart Goodyear
Stay Connected