Vox Luminis Sings Handel and Bach in Boston
Sunday, November 19, 2023
7:00pm
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the Belgian vocal ensemble Vox Luminis joins the BEMF Orchestra in two choral masterpieces. In Ode for St. Cecilia’s Day, Handel sets English poet John Dryden's words of celebration of the patron saint of music and her role in conjoining the disparate elements of the universe. In Magnificat, Bach's expression of Mary's words of devotion to the divine is one of his most riveting sacred choral works.
Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
Robert Mealy, BEMF Orchestra Director
Vox Luminis
Lionel Meunier, Vox Luminis Artistic Director
Zsuzsi Tóth, soprano
Florian Sievers, tenor
Viola Blache, soprano
Perrine Devillers, soprano
Alexander Chance, alto
Florian Sievers, tenor
Sebastian Myrus, bass
George Frideric HANDEL Ode for St. Cecilia’s Day
J.S. BACH Magnificat in E-flat
Recorded on June 8, 2023, at NEC's Jordan Hall
