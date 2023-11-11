© 2023
In Concert

Vox Luminis Sings Handel and Bach in Boston

Published November 11, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST
Vox Luminis
Tom Blaton
/
Alliance Artist Management
Vox Luminis

Sunday, November 19, 2023
7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the Belgian vocal ensemble Vox Luminis joins the BEMF Orchestra in two choral masterpieces. In Ode for St. Cecilia’s Day, Handel sets English poet John Dryden's words of celebration of the patron saint of music and her role in conjoining the disparate elements of the universe. In Magnificat, Bach's expression of Mary's words of devotion to the divine is one of his most riveting sacred choral works.

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
Robert Mealy, BEMF Orchestra Director
Vox Luminis
Lionel Meunier, Vox Luminis Artistic Director
Zsuzsi Tóth, soprano
Florian Sievers, tenor
Viola Blache, soprano
Perrine Devillers, soprano
Alexander Chance, alto
Sebastian Myrus, bass

George Frideric HANDEL Ode for St. Cecilia’s Day
J.S. BACH Magnificat in E-flat

Recorded on June 8, 2023, at NEC's Jordan Hall

See the program notes for this concert

See upcoming Boston Early Music Festival concerts

