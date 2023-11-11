Vox Luminis Sings Handel and Bach in Boston

Sunday, November 19, 2023

7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the Belgian vocal ensemble Vox Luminis joins the BEMF Orchestra in two choral masterpieces. In Ode for St. Cecilia’s Day, Handel sets English poet John Dryden's words of celebration of the patron saint of music and her role in conjoining the disparate elements of the universe. In Magnificat, Bach's expression of Mary's words of devotion to the divine is one of his most riveting sacred choral works.

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

Robert Mealy, BEMF Orchestra Director

Vox Luminis

Lionel Meunier, Vox Luminis Artistic Director

Zsuzsi Tóth, soprano

Florian Sievers, tenor

Viola Blache, soprano

Perrine Devillers, soprano

Alexander Chance, alto

Sebastian Myrus, bass

George Frideric HANDEL Ode for St. Cecilia’s Day

J.S. BACH Magnificat in E-flat

Recorded on June 8, 2023, at NEC's Jordan Hall

